Talented Meg pays tribute to Hastings Jack in the Green with display at Crown pub in Old Town

A miniature version of Jack in the Green graced the bar of the Crown pub in All Saints Street over the May bank holiday weekend.

The Jack, clad in real leaves and complete with a floral crown, was the work of Meg Donfranceso and drew a lot of comments and admiration.

Meg, pictured here with her Jack, is part of the Crown bar staff team but is also a talented artist, working in ceramics and other mediums.

The Crown was one of a number of pubs in the Old Town to be decorated for Jack in the Green and staff entered the spirit of the celebration by wearing green outfits and colourful floral head-dresses.

