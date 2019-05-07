Teenager offers reward to find the drone he lost in Hastings

A teenager is offering a reward to anyone who can help him find his lost drone.

Joe Hannon, 19, was flying the device over the West Hill area of Hastings on Monday (May 6) at approximately 6pm when he lost connection with it.

The drone is a white DJI Spark model which has been described as small enough to fit in someone's hand. Picture supplied by Joe Hannon

He says it would have landed near the Collier Road allotments.

He is now offering a £100 reward to anyone who can help return the drone to him.

The teenager, from Camber, said: “I believe it would have pulled an emergency landing somewhere in the area and someone could have picked it up or it could be sitting in a bush somewhere.

“This is more of a message to everyone around the area celebrating Jack in the Green if they have found it.

“It is useless without its controller and it’s linked to my account so it can’t be used.

“The model is a DJI Spark in white. It’s small and the body of the drone could fit in someone’s hand.

“I will be offering a £100 reward to anyone who can return the drone to myself if found or taken.”

If you have seen it, please call Joe on 07930 824499.

