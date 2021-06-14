Tesco staff from Hastings and Bexhill take part in walk to raise impressive sum for Cancer Research UK

It took place after the stores closed for business on Sunday June 6. Staff sported pink Race for Life tee-shirts and some dressed up in inflatable unicorn costumes to complete the course.

Staff member Jo Coleman said: “Ritchie Lee Entertainment The Party People Ltd entertained us for free at the event to give the colleagues music to enjoy too.”

The event follows on from when staff at Tesco Hastings Extra took part in a Tesco Turns Pink weekend, back in April, dressing up in pink and walking over 100km on a treadmill over two and a half days to raise £1,129 for Cancer Research UK.

Tesco staff charity event 1 SUS-210614-133541001

Tesco staff charity event 2 SUS-210614-133530001