The art project brightening up St Leonards seafront: in pictures

All the artwork for the Painting the Prom project has been designed by local residents and encompasses the theme of ‘daydreaming’.

Eight local artists were chosen to submit murals after a public call-out throughout March 2021. In all, 161 submissions were received before a selection panel of local residents and artists selected seven designs.

Four community organisations – Seaview, The Refugee Buddy Project, Eggtooth and FSN –also worked with their participants to create a mural design.

The remaining booths were then filled with the help of primary schools who worked together with Alex Marden and Pip Johnson from the Painting the Prom team on a ‘design a mural’ competition with their students.

More than 100 entries were received before artwork from Sonny Munro, 8, Indigo Park, 5, Sanjana Suthersan, 11, and Isla Hopkins, 8, were chosen.

Check out these pictures of the murals on St Leonards seafront:

