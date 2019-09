The race is organised by Battel Bonfire Boyes along with chip timing services provided by Nice Work. The race was won by Gary Foster from Hastings Athletic Club with a time of 33:02.

1. BBB10K Junior Race jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. BBB10K Junior Race jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. BBB10K Junior winner jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. BBB10K BBB10K jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more