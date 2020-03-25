The colourful rainbows making Hastings residents smile during coronavirus lockdown

A nurse from Hastings, along with her two children, have been taking part in the Chase the Rainbow project to put a smile on people’s faces when they get out for their daily walk.

Tee Michelle, and her daughter Ciara, 9, and son Bertie Cornelius, 5, have put the rainbow picture on their windows to help lift the mood during the pandemic, while they are stuck indoors to help top the spread of the virus.

They are one of a number of families around Hastings to be taking part in the project which has seen rainbows popping up in windows across the town.