The Great Gatsby Fair in Bexhill. Photo by Derek Canty

The Great Gatsby Fair in pictures

The Great Gatsby Fair took place over the weekend (July 20/21) on the Metropole Lawns and seafront in Bexhill.

The event, now in its second year, celebrates the 1920s to the 1950s. Photos by Derek Canty.

The Great Gatsby Fair in Bexhill. Photo by Derek Canty

1. The Great Gatsby Fair in Bexhill. Photo by Derek Canty

The Great Gatsby Fair in Bexhill. Photo by Derek Canty
other
Buy a Photo
The Great Gatsby Fair in Bexhill. Photo by Derek Canty

2. The Great Gatsby Fair in Bexhill. Photo by Derek Canty

The Great Gatsby Fair in Bexhill. Photo by Derek Canty
other
Buy a Photo
The Great Gatsby Fair in Bexhill. Photo by Derek Canty

3. The Great Gatsby Fair in Bexhill. Photo by Derek Canty

The Great Gatsby Fair in Bexhill. Photo by Derek Canty
other
Buy a Photo
The Great Gatsby Fair in Bexhill. Photo by Derek Canty

4. The Great Gatsby Fair in Bexhill. Photo by Derek Canty

The Great Gatsby Fair in Bexhill. Photo by Derek Canty
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 8