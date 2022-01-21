These are the pubs in the Hastings and Rother area which gained entry to the 2022 Good Beer Guide

It is revised and updated every year and these are the pubs in Hastings, Bexhill and rural Rother which made the grade.
They include four micro-pubs, community pubs and some other real gems.
1.
The Salehurst Halt, near Robertsbridge, is an idyllic rural pub run by the local community. It has a good range of well-kept ales. SUS-220121-105237001
2.
The Queens Head at Icklesham has been a regular entry in the Good Beer Guide for decades. People can enjoy a fine range of alles while sitting in a garden overlooking the Brede Valley SUS-220121-105227001
3.
The Jolly Fisherman, opposite The Stade, in Hastings Old Town, is the first micro pub in Hastings and a must visit for beer lovers, offering British beers and ciders as well as a huge selection of rare beers from around the world. It holds occasional beer festivals SUS-220121-105217001
4.
The Horse and Cart in Peasmarsh has a good selection of beers to sample. SUS-220121-105207001