This Hastings fish and chip shop is giving away free food

A Hastings fish and chip shop is giving away free sausage and chips to everyone.

Oh My Cod, in Queens Road, said it is giving away the food for free every Tuesday between 12pm and 2pm.

Today (September 17) is the first day of the offer, which the fish and chip shop says will run ‘until further notice’.

Oh My Cod owner Kerim Hakko said: “We would love to share our love and say thank you to all of our costumers and supporters.

“Until further notice; every Tuesday between 12pm to 2pm Korkers (standard) sausage and chips completely free to everyone.

“Don’t miss out please, pop in to Oh My Cod and get your free sausage and chips.”