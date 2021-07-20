Tesco Extra in St Leonards SUS-210322-123336001

The offer can be redeemed from Tesco cafés when an adult spends £3.50.

It is available at all Tesco cafés including the one located at the Tesco Extra store in Church Wood Drive, St Leonards.

The deal will run for a limited time only, from Monday (July 19) until Wednesday, September 1.

The free offer for kids covers the Pick N Mix meal deal, usually £2.75, which includes a sandwich, soft drink, piece of fruit and two snacks, or a kids’ hot meal.

The hot meal deal, usually £2.85, includes main course choices such as baked chicken goujons, Omega 3 fish fingers or “hidden veg” Mac and Cheese, an additional veg option including veg sticks and beans, an extra side option including sweet potato fries, carrot and swede mash or garlic bread, and a soft drink of water, milk, kids milkshakes or juice. There are also kids breakfast options available in the deal, including Little Eggs or Little Avocado, both on toast.

Jo Barnes, head of marketing and food development at Tesco Café, said: “The summer holidays are the perfect opportunity for some quality family time and a little treat. Families can enjoy a premium quality breakfast, lunch or dinner together whilst shopping at Tesco, all for great value as kids eat free when an adult spends just £3.50.