This is how hard it is to pass your driving test at centres across Sussex

The latest figures from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency have revealed how hard it is to pass your driving test at centres across Sussex.

The data covers the period from April to November 2018 – follow the links for more information on results from each test centre: Burgess Hill, Chichester, Crawley, Eastbourne, Hastings and Lancing.

3,018 learners took their test at the Hastings centre and 42 per cent of drivers were successful.
The Eastbourne centre conducted 3,783 practical tests with 51 per cent of learners getting their licences.
6,725 learners took their test at the Burgess Hill centre and 41 per cent of drivers were successful.
4,925 learners took their test at the Crawley centre and 40 per cent of drivers were successful.
