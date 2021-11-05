This is how much a 5-bedroom Hastings townhouse sold for at auction this week

Number 38 Braybrooke Road was among 105 lots under the hammer with Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with Just Property, the three-storey building was sold for £290,000 freehold.

Auction appraiser Chris Milne said: “Our bidders could see the potential in this vacant property which had previously been let for many years.

38 Braybrooke Road, Hastings