This is how much a 5-bedroom Hastings townhouse sold for at auction this week

A Hastings townhouse needing improvement was sold at auction on Wednesday (November 3).

By Mike Mackenzie
Friday, 5th November 2021, 3:54 pm
Updated Friday, 5th November 2021, 3:55 pm

Number 38 Braybrooke Road was among 105 lots under the hammer with Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with Just Property, the three-storey building was sold for £290,000 freehold.

Auction appraiser Chris Milne said: “Our bidders could see the potential in this vacant property which had previously been let for many years.

38 Braybrooke Road, Hastings

“We considered it ideal for owner-occupation or investment once works have been carried out.”

See also: Take a look inside St Leonards sea-front mansion that was a former bank

University building and old Post Office site for sale for £3m

HastingsSt LeonardsPost Office