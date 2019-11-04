This is how people voted to name the best fish and chip shop in the area

The votes are in for the Observer series Chippie of the Year competition which saw hundreds of people voting for what they consider to be the best place in the area for a portion of fish and chips.

Our winner with the most votes is The Master Fish Bar, 1 East Parade, Hastings.

Second place went to Old Town Fryer, 1 East Beach Street, Hastings, and third place was The Lighthouse, 284 Priory Road, Hastings.

Kerry Stevens, from the Observer, said: “A huge well done to our top three, look out for the presentation pictures in the Observer.”

