This is what we can expect when Storm Ciara hits Hastings and Rother on Sunday

Storm Ciara could become the UK’s “biggest storm of the season”, bringing winds of up to 80mph this weekend, warn forecasters.

Winds are likely to increase later on Saturday with the full force of the storm being felt on Sunday say forecasters.

There will be heavy rain but the main threat will come from strong winds.

It could result in widespread power outages and disrupted travel - including road closures - says the Met Office.

Unusually for a storm a Yellow Weather warning is in place for the entire country.

A low-pressure system - named as Storm Ciara by the Met Office - is currently growing in the North Atlantic.

Met Office meteorologist Grahame Madge described the weather front as “Storm Ciara rudely barging her way through”.

According to forecasters, there will be “impacts across the whole of the UK” between 6pm on Saturday and midnight on Sunday.

Mr Madge added: “This could be the biggest storm of the season. There’s the potential for 80mph gusts in exposed locations across parts of the UK. We could also see some impact on networks, both phone and power.”

A Yellow Warning for Wind mean:

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves.

Some roads and bridges could close.

Power cuts may occur, and mobile phone coverage could be affected.

Buildings might be damaged - such as tiles being blown from roofs.