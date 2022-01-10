This is when a new light art festival comes to Bexhill

Bexhill After Dark, produced by events company, 18 Hours, will feature 11 light art installations around Bexhill town centre, along with an illuminated, wheeled parade.

The event is being held on Saturday, January 29 from 4.30pm to 8.30pm.

Installations include The Beach Beacon by De La Warr Pavilion and Bexhill College, where the iconic art deco building becomes a lightbox of shifting colours and projections with a soundtrack created by Bexhill College students.

In Talking Heads by Impossible Theatre, audience’s faces are projected onto giant screens and animated with famous quotes from popular media.

Organisders said The Living Snow Globe by the Show Globe will enchant youngsters as a beautiful, friendly princess glides about in her glittering world.

On the High Street by Shared Space and Light sees the Bexhill Chiropody Centre transformed, with projections onto the shop front bringing to life the history of shopping in Bexhill.

There will be illuminated juggling from the UK African Acrobats, a twisting fantastical illuminated Leviathan from Radiator Arts and a glowing Light Ship by Circo Rum baba.

Bexhill Heritage will illuminate Bexhill’s bandstand, which it is currently renovating.

An illuminated ‘We are Stardust’ parade by Radiator Arts, departs from the De La Warr Pavilion at 5.30pm.

Organisers said it will pass through the sparkling Stardust Gateway, created by Radiator’s Kate Bruce, and is made up of illuminated bicycles, wheelchairs, mobility scooters, skateboards and six illuminated flamingos.

Local schools and community groups will be working throughout January to decorate their wheels for the parade.

The event is funded by Arts Council England and supported by an advisory panel, plus the Welcome Back Fund, East Sussex Arts Partnership, Bexhill Lions, Bexhill Chamber of Commerce and Rother District Council and 1066 Country, and others.

Mandy Curtis, director of 18 Hours, said: “We’re delighted to be brightening up a dark January evening with top quality, enchanting, illuminated art and entertainment.