This is when the decision on the return of parkrun will be made

As things stand, the return of the free, weekly, community events hangs in the balance, with organisers confirming that the number of permissions must increase significantly over the next seven days for any of the events to return on Saturday 5 June as planned.

Despite legal permission to return and widespread support from Government, Public Health England and Sport England, a combination of obstacles including misunderstanding the Government’s Roadmap, reluctance, hesitation and unnecessary red tape threatens to delay the return of parkrun indefinitely.

parkruns takes place all across the country

parkrun UK must make a decision two weeks ahead of the planned return on whether restarting events in England on Saturday 5 June is viable.

With all other sports returning, alongside the reopening of indoor dining and hospitality, further roadblocks to parkrun’s return feel unreasonable, with non-response, red tape and internal administrative processes standing in the way of the inclusive, community physical activity.

parkrun events have had permission to return since March, as part of Step 1 of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown.