This is when the Hastings World Naked Bike Ride will return

The event, which organisers say is intended as an environmental protest, as well as an effort to highlight cycle safety and body positivity, will be held on Sunday (August 22).

Last Sunday (August 15) hundreds of people took to the streets as part of Brighton’s Naked Bike Ride.

Richard Collins, organiser of this year’s Hastings Naked Bike Ride, said: “2004 saw the UK’s first WNBR take place in London’s Hyde Park with 40 riders.

“London’s six-mile route now attracts around 1,500 annually while Brighton 900. There are six other major UK rides with 50 plus worldwide.

“This Sunday we meet on the beach opposite the Carlisle pub at 12.30pm for a 1.30pm start. It’ll be a leisurely ride of about five miles, taking in Hastings seafront, old and new towns, and with stops we expect to finish back at the start on the beach for a skinny dip at about 3pm. Let’s make Sunday a day to remember.

“To get involved, please join the Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/hastingsworldnakedbikeride.

“While the theme is naked, you can, of course, wear what you like - full body-paint - or ‘bare as you dare’. Several female supporters have pledged to ride in bikinis.

“As a legitimate, fun and peaceful protest, we encourage people to paint appropriate slogans on their bodies and decorate their bikes.

“Sussex Police will be on hand to ensure the ride takes place without incident as in previous years; 2014 when we had 50 take part, and in 2015 and 2018.”

