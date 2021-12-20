This is where in Hastings you can get a Christmas dinner with all the trimmings for just £5
If you are looking to take a break from last minute Christmas shopping to enjoy a Christmas roast you could do worse than visit the cafe at Morrisons supermarket in Queens Road.
A Christmas dinner, with turkey roasties, pigs in blankets, sprouts, carrots and even a Yorkshire pud will cost you a fiver.
It is part of the store’s £5 main meal deals, which also include a chunky steak pie, with mash and mushy peas and a large cheeseburger and chips.
Also on offer for £5 are large breakfasts, including veggie and vegan.
As a bonus kids eat free with one free kid’s meal with any adult meal costing £4.50 or more.