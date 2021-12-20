This is where you can buy all your Christmas veg for just over £1 in Hastings and Bexhill

Among the stunning offers are large packs of sprouts, 1kg on carrot and 2kg of spuds. Also up for grab at rock-bottom prices are shallots, British parsnips, red cabbage, swede.

Lidl, which has three stores in Hastings and Rother is offering 1kg of British carrots, 500g of British parsnips, 1.5kg of British mini-roasts, a red cabbage, 300g of shallots, and 500g of British Sprouts - all for 19p each.

Aldi, which also has three stores in Hastings and Rother, is offering a similar selection but with Swede instead of shallots and 2kg of white potatoes, rather than baby roasters, all for the same 19p price.

Cheap Christmas veg SUS-211220-092023001

Tesco has moved to match the discounters with a similar selection of 19p veg.

As each store is offering six reduced vegetables, it effectively means families will only spend £1.14 each if they buy one bag each for Christmas.

It is also a good way of using cheap veg in meals this week for families to get their five a day.