This is where you can enjoy a traditional Sussex Wasssail festival in the Hastings area this weekend

Wassailing involves blessing apple trees to ensure they yield a bountiful crop later in the year.

A tribute to the birds, of bread, soaked in cider, is left on the branches and those attending make a loud noise to scare away evil spirits.

Saturday’s festivities, which get under way at 7pm, will include Morris Dancing, a performance by the Hollington Tipteerers mumming group, a bonfire and other surprises.

SUS-200122-113218001

The Robin Hood pub will have 20 different ciders available as well as a special wassail mulled cider cup.

There will be a music and singing session after the wassail ceremony.

The wassail tradition locally has been kept going for many years by Battle man John Beeching, who has now handed over the reins to Mark Duncan, from Hastings.

The pub is situated on the main A259 road a few miles outside Hastings.

SUS-200122-113126001

Mark said: “If you feel like joining in dress up and bring some kind of noise maker, horns, bells old tin cans, anything that can be banged, blown, bashed or rattled. There will be some singing too so bring a torch or lantern to light up the song sheet. The bonfire field will be muddy so bring suitable foot-wear.”