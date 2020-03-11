This is why trucks and diggers are on Hastings beach

If people are wondering why diggers and heavy lorries have taken over the beach at Hastings this week, here is the answer

Following the big winter storms in February and recent severe weather Hastings Borough Council are carrying out beach shingle recycling work.

The storms saw a large quantity of shingle thrown up onto promenades, particulalry at the end of Rock-a-Nore and the lower seafront promenade.

Colin Fitzgerald, lead councillor for environmental services said: “This is to move shingle that has built up near the harbour arm and promenade. “It is being moved back onto other sections of the beach, particularly in front of Robertson Terrace, and being levelled to make it less steep.

“This work will protect potentially vulnerable areas from flooding, remove surplus shingle from where it’s not needed and help reduce the impact of wave action on the shoreline. The work is expected to last up to three weeks.”

