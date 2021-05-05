Bikers 12 SUS-210505-081531001

Thousands of bikers create Bank Holiday Monday spectacle in Hastings

Hastings seafront and the Old Town was a sea of glittering metal on Monday as thousands of bikers arrived in town.

By Andy Hemsley
Wednesday, 5th May 2021, 9:09 am

The official May Day 1066 Bike Run was cancelled this year but that didn’t stop a large number of bikers from making the annual trip to Hastings. Hastings Borough Council estimate there were around 5,000 bikes. It caused a buzz on social media, with many commenting that it was nice to see and an added bonus for local businesses. Andrew Clifton captured these fantastic pictures.

