Thousands of bikers create Bank Holiday Monday spectacle in Hastings
Hastings seafront and the Old Town was a sea of glittering metal on Monday as thousands of bikers arrived in town.
Wednesday, 5th May 2021, 9:09 am
The official May Day 1066 Bike Run was cancelled this year but that didn’t stop a large number of bikers from making the annual trip to Hastings. Hastings Borough Council estimate there were around 5,000 bikes. It caused a buzz on social media, with many commenting that it was nice to see and an added bonus for local businesses. Andrew Clifton captured these fantastic pictures.
Page 1 of 4