Three fire engines sent to Hastings kitchen fire

Firefighters were called to a residential property in Hastings after reports of a kitchen fire.

Crews from Battle, Hastings and The Ridge attended Cambridge Gardens, Hastings, at 7.59pm on Wednesday (October 16).

A spokesman for the fire service said they were responding to reports of kitchen fire.

On arrival, a chip pan fire was out, according to the spokesman.

One resident was handed over in to the care of paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) after crews carried out 02 therapy on the resident.

Fire crews carried out a Home Safety Visit.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Bexhill firefighters attended a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on Cantelupe Road, Bexhill, at 7.47pm.

Nobody was trapped and crews made the scene safe, a spokesman added.