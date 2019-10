Three adult males were rescued from a bungalow fire in East Sussex on Tuesday evening (October 29).

Six fire engines and a control until were called to the fire, in Lee Road, Newhaven, at 11.23pm.

The three adult males who were rescued from the building were taken to hospital.

A firefighter is receiving medical attention for a minor injury.

Three dogs were also rescued.

The fire is now under control, according to the fire service.