Tickets selling fast for big name 90’s pop festival in Hastings in October

The event - 90’s Baby - will feature a roster of big names from the decade including Peter Andre, Vengaboys, A1, Atomic Kitten and Pop Idol finalist Gareth Gates.

It is set to take place under a big top on the Oval on October 3, from 2pm - 10pm.

Organisers JBM Music, who are also set to hold a show at the Manchester Arena, promise a ‘feel good celebration’ and ‘care-free evening of unmatched euphoria’. They say they are expecting tickets to sell out well ahead of the event.

Peter Andre will perform a simply ‘Insania’ set, filled with his biggest anthems, from ‘Mysterious Girl’ and beyond. Chart-toppers Atomic Kitten will be in attendance to remind the crowd of their original lyrics to 2018’s viral anthem ‘Southgate, You’re The One’, whilst Pop Idol finalist Gareth Gates will be keen to remind everyone why he was once the nation’s ultimate spiky-haired sweetheart.

The line-up will also include heart-throb boy-bands, 5ive, A1, and 911. There will be performances from ‘Popstars’ runners-up Liberty X, and East 17. Rounding off the star-studded cast are all-male group Blazin’ Squad, as well as The Honeyz, Baby D, Livin Joy, and Rozalla, who will perform the ultimate 90s anthem ‘Everybody’s Free (To Feel Good)’.

Tickets for the event are currently on sale. to book visit www.skiddle.com.

The organisers are also holding the Hastings Reggae Festival on the Oval on July 31 this year.