Toddler found safe after being reported missing from East Sussex holiday park

A two-year-old boy who went missing from a holiday park in Battle has been found safe and well, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Police officers, including the dog unit, searched for Max Cross, who had last been seen at Secret Campsite in Kane Hythe Road at 12.15pm this afternoon (Saturday, June 1).

Shortly before 3pm, police appealed for members of the public to dial 999 if they saw the toddler.

Within half an hour of the appeal being launched, Sussex Police posted on social media to say he had been found safe.

Its post read: "We're relieved to say two-year-old Max Cross, reported missing from Battle, has been found safe and well.



"We're extremely grateful for the overwhelming support received on social media, especially in such a short space of time. Thank you."