Top West End stars coming to Stables Theatre at Hastings

The Stables opened its doors again on Wednesday May 19 a highly successful production of Michael Punters Bunker Girls after rising to the challenges imposed on it by Covid19 regulations.

Chair Neil Sellman says “The dedication shown by the team at the Stables to make the theatre safe and a comfortable experience for all, has been remarkable. The Crew are working with restrictions such a 50% capacity, mask wearing and table service in the bar to make the theatre viable.

“This has enabled the Stables to continue with its planned programme of introducing new artistic projects to the theatre. It is now set to welcome four West End actors to the theatre over the next four weeks.”

Stables Theatre Tracey Ann SUS-210906-124824001

Jonny Magnanti and Tracey Ann Wood, who first performed together at the National Theatre, appear in Happy Jack (June 15 - 17)) by John Godber,

Set in the West Yorkshire mining village, Happy Jack is about the lives of Jack and Liz Munroe. The play follows the couple’s 40 year marriage, through the good times and the bad, telling snippets of their lives together, the love, sadness, anger, joy and conflict. It highlights the lives of working miners and the terrible legacies that many were left with long after leaving the pits.

Presented by Rosie Ashe with Musical Director and Accompanist Paul Knight. Call Me Merman (June 18 and 19) follows the life of Ethel Merman who electrified the Broadway musical. This tribute visits her biggest shows, from Girl Crazy to Anything Goes and Call Me Madam to Gypsy. Songs by Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, George Gershwin and many more. Rosie has performed in many of the biggest West End musicals including playing the original Carlotta in Phantom of The Opera, Madame Thenardier in Les Miserables, as well as appearing in Mary Poppins and Witches of Eastwick.

Picture Perfect (July 8 - 10) - written and designed by David Charles Manners – is a monologue based on the true story of his grandmother’s cousin, Hollywood’s first freelance journalist and a pioneering photographer. Highly-acclaimed actor Liza Sadovy, whose credits include leading roles at the National Theatre, Royal Court and Old Vic is directed by Tony Graham, former Artistic Director of TAG Theatre, Glasgow and Unicorn Theatre, London.

Stables Theatre Rosie Ashe SUS-210906-125806001

For further information visit www.stablestheatre.co.uk or telephone box office 01424 423221 (10.30am -1pm Monday – Saturday)

Ever thought of becoming a member of the Stables Theatre Team? Email [email protected] for more information.

See also: Old Town Carnival Pram Race is cancelled this year