Tourism department tells people: ‘Please don’t visit’ Hastings, Bexhill or Rye

“Please don’t visit 1066 Country at the moment.”

These are the words of 1066 Country Marketing – the municipal department of tourism in the area.

Despite tourism bringing more than 15,000 jobs to 1066 Country and helping to contribute more than £660m to the local economy in a normal year, 1066 Country Marketing has urged people to stop visiting the area, reminding them that all touristic attractions have closed.

In a post on its website, the department has written: “Please don’t visit 1066 Country at the moment.”

Kevin Boorman, manager of 1066 Country Marketing, said: “Tourism is one of the many serious casualties of Covid-19. In a normal year it supports over 15,000 jobs across 1066 Country, and contributes over £660m to the local economy, so plays a vital role in the economic well-being of this area.

“But this is no normal year. 1066 Country has been feeling the impact of Covid-19 for some weeks now, initially as our language school business slowed down, then stopped altogether, as other European countries banned their students from travelling here. That in itself was having a huge impact on some of our attractions, and the many host families who take students into their own homes every year.

“With Monday’s government instruction to stay at home and avoid unnecessary travel, the tourism industry has effectively been closed down. Attractions are closed, as are hotels, guest houses, B&Bs, and camping and caravan parks. All events in the near future are being cancelled. So this is having a devastating effect on all of those involved in tourism, as it is many other sectors of the economy.

“I am also aware of the human impact of Covid-19, with severe sickness and, sadly, worse in some cases, and many, many people now having to self-isolate or be shielded.

“So there is no doubt at all that these extreme measures are the right thing to do, to try and reduce the extreme threat we face. We must all hope that they are successful, and that the whole economy can start to recover :- and the sooner the better.

“We can’t wait to start promoting 1066 Country again!”