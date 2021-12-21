Train disruption over Christmas between Sussex and London

There will be train disruption between Sussex and London over the Christmas period.

By India Wentworth
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 4:36 pm

Southern Rail confirmed there will be no trains to or from London Victoria due to a £160 million signalling update.

This will impact journeys from December 25 - January 3.

Instead, services will run to and from London Bridge.

The Southern winter timetable is also being phased until Friday (December 24) so there is a reduced timetable on some routes. The timetable will be fully introduced from January 4.

Find out if you’re affected by these changes.

