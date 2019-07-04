Travellers leave Bexhill after almost a week

Travellers have vacated St Mary’s Recreation Ground, in Bexhill, after almost a week.

The group arrived on the land off St Mary’s Lane last Thursday and East Sussex County Council said it was made aware that evening.

The group was issued with a legal notice requiring them to leave by 12pm last Friday, according to the council.

However, it was not until Thursday morning that the group was eventually moved on.

A spokesman for Rother District Council said an order to move the group – which was made up of touring caravans and associated vehicles – was obtained at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning.

The council said members of the gypsy and traveller team attended the site to carry out welfare checks, accompanied by the police and officers from Rother District Council.

The council has been asked for an update.

