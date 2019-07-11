Trust set up in Bexhill boy’s memory helps revamp children’s ward at Conquest Hospital, St Leonards

A trust set up in memory of a brave four-year-old boy from Bexhill has raised hundreds of pounds for sick youngsters and their families and helped refurbish a playroom at the Conquest children’s ward.

Katie and Grant Jeffreys decided to launch the Jack Jeffreys Superhero Trust to help other families with children suffering from life-limiting illnesses.

Their son, Jack, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, an aggressive form of childhood cancer, a few days after his fourth birthday. He then spent nearly a year in hospital at the Royal Marsden, the Conquest and St George’s in Tooting. He died on July 21 last year.

His aunt Clare Akehurst said: “The trust has been busy these past few months arranging all sorts of events to raise funds for projects to help children and their families diagnosed with life-threatening or limiting illnesses. Recent fundraising events include the Hastings Half Marathon which was completed by Phil Holmes, a friend of the family and passionate supporter of the trust. He raised an amazing £270. On Friday, June 21 the trust held a quiz night at the Little Common Sports Pavilion and raised £294.

“Jack’s parents, have used funds raised to put together Jack’s ‘Essentials Bags’. These are given to newly diagnosed children with cancer and their families when in hospital. Included in the bag are things that Katie and Grant found useful when they stayed in hospital with Jack, such as toiletries, a notepad and teddy for the child.

“Donations have also been used to refurbish one of the playrooms on Kipling Ward. The playroom was very bare and had a few toys that had seen better days. The team have created a bright, fun and inviting playroom decorated with many of Jack’s favourite cartoon characters including Thomas the Tank Engine, Peppa Pig and Minions. The refurbishment includes new seating, a train table, wall-mounted activity boards and a TV. The trust had some of the equipment kindly donated and with the help of some artistic friends have created an incredible space for children to enjoy during their stay at Kipling.

“Katie and Grant want to celebrate Jack’s birthday with the community and have arranged Jack’s Birthday Bash on August 3 at Pebsham Community Centre from 1pm to 4pm. It will be free entry with a small charge for some activities, with all proceeds going to the trust.”

