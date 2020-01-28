Two people treated after fire in Bexhill

Firefighters treated two Bexhill residents after a fire at a property in the town.

A spokesman for East Sussex Fire said three fire engines were sent to the property in London Road, Bexhill, at 6.13pm on Monday (January 27).

They said crews were responding to reports of a ‘small fire in a cooker’.

The spokesman said: “Everyone was accounted for and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel jet to tackle the fire.

“Two residents were treated, after breathing in smoke from the fire. A home safety visit was carried out at the property.”

The fire service said it was also called to a number of false alarms in St Leonards and Hastings last night.