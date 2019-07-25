Two popular Bexhill College teachers retire after more than 50 years joint service

Two of Bexhill College’s longest-serving teachers are retiring after having worked there for over two decades each.

Health and Social Care teacher Harriet Eldridge joined the College 22 years ago, having had a successful career in nursing. Harriet trained as a State Registered Nurse (SRN) and midwife at Kings College Hospital, London. She worked in hospitals in London as well as a period in Israel, before moving to the Buchanan Hospital in Hastings. Harriett spent a lot of her nursing career teaching. After having her own family, Harriet set up and ran parent and toddler groups locally as well as being a Governor of her children’s school.

Harriet has been a Head of Section, leading her section to Grade 1 in the 2010 inspection. She has made a fantastic contribution to the College over the years educating hundreds of young people, inspiring many of them to go into the caring industry.

Nigel Forster joined the College in September 1990 having completed his PhD at Keele University. As well as a teacher of History, Nigel was a subject lead in the area. Over the years, He established himself as somewhat of a legend amongst students. Hundreds of students have benefitted from his knowledge and expertise. Those taught by him have been inspired by his level of knowledge and dedication. For many, he brought history alive and his unique delivery engaged many students.

A College spokesperson said: “Harriet and Nigel cannot be thanked enough. We wish them a very happy retirement.”

