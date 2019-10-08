Unemployment down in Hastings and more businesses trading says MP Amber Rudd

Hastings and Rother is experiencing some of its best employment figures since 2010 says MP Amber Rudd

Sussex Coast College was once again the destination for jobseekers when MP Amber Rudd held her recent annual Jobs Fair.

The event saw around 40 exhibitors showing what their businesses have to offer. Among them were the event’s three main sponsors; Holograph Ltd, Apex Prime Care and Lets Do Business Group Ltd.

Amber commented: “It is brilliant to be able to hold my ninth Jobs Fair. Every year we have the same aim and that is to promote the fantastic depth of talent Hastings and Rye has in its workforce.

“Unemployment figures have fallen, whilst the amount of businesses trading in our towns has risen, which is very encouraging.

“Although there is still plenty of work to be done, we can be proud of the progress we are making.

“In its ninth year the fair has helped jobseekers find and explore job opportunities whether in an industry they have worked in before or a completely new one. It is about showcasing local vacancies for people to fulfil their talents and ambitions.

“The national unemployment rate continues to remain at the lowest level it has been since 1975. Locally, Hastings and Rye is experiencing some of its best employment figures since 2010, with the number of young people (18-24) out of work haven been halved since 2010.

“With wages in Hastings haven risen in both cash and real terms, along with a decrease of nearly 40% of people in Hastings and Rye claiming out of work benefits according to the alternative claimant count the future looks bright.”

