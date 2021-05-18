Unique Hastings attraction re-opens after lockdown

The museum, based at White Rock, is situated in a network of caves and contains many fascinating and grisly exhibits.

Curator Joel Griggs said: “Thanks to the fantastic support from loyal staff and customers, The True Crime Museum is very excited to welcome back our True Crime fanatics, with our scarily good safety and hygiene procedures in place.

“We are open daily 10am until 5pm, 7 days a week, with no need to prebook - you can buy your tickets on the door when you arrive! The lockdown has given us the chance to spruce things up and add some fantastic new exhibits.”

The True Crime Museum in Hastings getting ready to reopen on May 17 after the easing of lockdown restrictions. Curator Joel Griggs with the skull of Louis Lefèvre SUS-210514-130228001

The museum’s Covid safety measures include A new hygiene screen has been installed at our Ticket Office to help physically separate customers and staff.

Joel said: “We encourage contactless card payments; however, we will continue to accept cash. The route of the visitor experience has been altered to avoid unnecessary contact between visitors; please note some areas may close for short periods for routine cleaning. Our interactive and touch points are regularly monitored and cleaned by staff throughout your visit.

“We’ve introduced new PPE that our employees use; including disposable gloves, hand sanitiser and face coverings. We also ask visitors to bring/wear their own unless they are exempt. Signage in the Museum will locate you to the nearest onsite handwashing facilities.

“We’re doing everything we can to help keep the Museum safe and clean for our staff and customers and can’t wait to see everyone soon”.

The True Crime Museum has been awarded Visit Britain’s “We’re Good To Go” certification - The official UK mark to signal that a tourism and hospitality business has worked hard to follow Government and industry COVID-19 guidelines, and has processes in place to maintain cleanliness and aid social distancing.