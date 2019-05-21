Urgent search for man who may be in Bexhill

Police are urgently helping in the search for a man who may be in Bexhill.

Rother Police said they are helping colleagues from Cheshire to find Simon Jenner, 51, who is missing from Nantwich.

He is described as 6ft 2in, tanned, of heavy build, has short grey hair and brown eyes.

Rother Police said he may be in the Bexhill area.

If you have any information, please call 101 or go online.

See more:

Hastings Extinction Rebellion protests: 150 people stage ‘die-ins’

Coastguard and lifeboat called to Bexhill

County lines drug dealing - how violent crime gangs are exploiting children in Sussex