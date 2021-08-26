Urgent search for missing teenager who may be in Hastings
Police are urgently searching for a missing teenager who may be in the Hastings area.
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 2:23 pm
Angel Cramp, 17, was last seen on Sunday (August 22) in Hastings town centre, where she is believed to be sleeping rough in a tent.
Officers believe she could also be in Margate, Kent.
Angel is white, with brown hair worn in a ponytail and was last seen wearing black ripped jeans, a grey jumper with black stripes and Mickey Mouse on the front and black Chicago Bulls sliders, according to police.
Anybody who has seen Angel or has any information which could lead to her whereabouts should call 999 immediately, quoting serial 1454 of 22/08.