Video: Hastings Seafood and Wine Festival returns

After last year's cancellation due to the pandemic, this popular event finally returned yesterday (Sept 18), and the weather was perfect.

By Justin Lycett
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 9:59 am

The festival site and the marquees on The Stade, by the historic Net Huts, showcase a range of food, wine and themed activities to tempt everyone from wine connoisseurs and seafood sophisticates to those who just enjoy trying something different.

Superb live music, cooking demos and children's activities completes the lively festival atmosphere, making this an unmissable event.

The festival is centered around The Stade and Rock-a-Nore Road in the heart of the Old Town, although businesses across the whole of Hastings join in with special menus and entertainment.

Pic by Frank Copper

The event continues today (Sept 19) 11-6.

