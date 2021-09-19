Video: Hastings Seafood and Wine Festival returns

The festival site and the marquees on The Stade, by the historic Net Huts, showcase a range of food, wine and themed activities to tempt everyone from wine connoisseurs and seafood sophisticates to those who just enjoy trying something different.

Superb live music, cooking demos and children's activities completes the lively festival atmosphere, making this an unmissable event.

The festival is centered around The Stade and Rock-a-Nore Road in the heart of the Old Town, although businesses across the whole of Hastings join in with special menus and entertainment.

Pic by Frank Copper

The event continues today (Sept 19) 11-6.

Pic by Frank Copper

Pic by Frank Copper

Pic by Frank Copper

Pic by Frank Copper

Pic by Frank Copper

Pic taken from the video.