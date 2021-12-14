View pictures of magical Christmas Tree Festival at Bexhill church

The theme of this year’s free festival was ‘Happiness’ with 16 different trees decorated. There was a craft fair in the church during the weekend and Saturday saw a magical evening of illuminated trees, mulled wine and mince pies with music and song. The church held its first Christmas Tree Festiva in 2006 and it has grown to become a firm favourite will many local visitors over the years.
Christmas Tree Festival 2021 at St Michael and All Angels, Glassenbury Drive, Bexhill. SUS-211213-070135001
Christmas Tree Festival 2021 at St Michael and All Angels, Glassenbury Drive, Bexhill. SUS-211213-070122001
Christmas Tree Festival 2021 at St Michael and All Angels, Glassenbury Drive, Bexhill. SUS-211213-070109001
Christmas Tree Festival 2021 at St Michael and All Angels, Glassenbury Drive, Bexhill. SUS-211213-070055001