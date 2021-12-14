View pictures of magical Christmas Tree Festival at Bexhill church

Christmas Tree Festival 2021 at St Michael and All Angels, Glassenbury Drive, Bexhill. SUS-211213-070853001

St Michael and All Angels Church in Bexhill was looking magical last weekend when it held its 15th Christmas Tree Festival.

Tuesday, 14th December 2021
The theme of this year’s free festival was ‘Happiness’ with 16 different trees decorated. There was a craft fair in the church during the weekend and Saturday saw a magical evening of illuminated trees, mulled wine and mince pies with music and song. The church held its first Christmas Tree Festiva in 2006 and it has grown to become a firm favourite will many local visitors over the years.

