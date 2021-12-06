View pictures of memorial ceremony to honour Hastings fishermen who died

It took place during a ceremony at the Cyril and Lilian Bishop lifeboat, near All Saints Church, on the Old Town. Dee Day White, who had the idea for the memorial, said: “It was such a wonderful event on Sunday morning when around 150 people braved the weather to listen to our parish Vicar Paul Hunt conduct the memorial service and read out past fishermen’s names from our new Memorial Board sited next to the lifeboat. This area must now be regarded purely as a memorial garden for our community to respect and enjoy. Thank you everyone, now please use this garden as a welcome place to sit and remember.”