View pictures of the Hastings Mayor’s wedding ceremony

Hastings Mayor Cllr James Bacon wed his love Sarah Piper in a ceremony at historic St Clements Church in the Old Town on Saturday,
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 10:17 am
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 10:45 am
The couple had to put back the date of their wedding due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Romantic James had proposed to Sarah in 2019 by going down on one knee on the top of the East Hill overlooking the sea and Old Town, at a seat where they both sat after meeting for the first time three years earlier.
