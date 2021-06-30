View wild scenes of celebration in Hastings as England knock out Germany
England’s historic victory over Germany in the knock-out stages of the Euros on Tuesday night had fans singing in the rain.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 6:55 am
Jubilant fans poured out of the Royal Standard pub on the seafront, some stripped to the waist and draped in flags.
Fans brought along a life size cardboard cut-out of England manager Gareth Southgate. Passing cars joined in the celebrations by sounding their horns.
