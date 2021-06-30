England v Germany 16 SUS-210630-061745001

View wild scenes of celebration in Hastings as England knock out Germany

England’s historic victory over Germany in the knock-out stages of the Euros on Tuesday night had fans singing in the rain.

By Andy Hemsley
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 6:55 am

Jubilant fans poured out of the Royal Standard pub on the seafront, some stripped to the waist and draped in flags.

Fans brought along a life size cardboard cut-out of England manager Gareth Southgate. Passing cars joined in the celebrations by sounding their horns.

