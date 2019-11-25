Visit Father Christmas for free at Priory Meadow in Hastings

This year Priory Meadow Shopping Centre is spreading Christmas cheer and offering children a free meet and greet with Father Christmas.

Christmas 2019 will see, for the first time, children meeting Father Christmas at his new open plan photo area situated outside H&M in the popular Hastings shopping centre.

Father Christmas will be in town with his elves on selected dates over December, ready to make your festive season extra special.

The open plan area features a giant red throne, Christmas trees and fun themed photo opportunities.

Andy Harvey, Centre Manager, said: “We like to keep our events new and exciting, and so we wanted to provide a brand-new experience for our shoppers this Christmas that is inclusive for all and is free.”

“We know that Christmas can get expensive with little ones at home, so this gives children in the local area and beyond, the opportunity to sit and talk to Father Christmas and make magical memories completely free of charge.”

“Families are encouraged to take their own photographs on their own devices, meaning you can get snap happy and treasure those moments forever for no charge.” He added.

When Father Christmas isn’t in town, as he is of course busy in the North Pole, his special open fronted area transforms into a fantastic free photo opportunity area for all the family throughout the whole of December.

For more information such as opening dates and time and terms and conditions, please visit priorymeadow.com or find us on Facebook @priorymeadowhastings.

