Volkswagens to take over Bexhill as Dubs event returns for second year

Volkswagen enthusiasts are being urged to head to the De La Warr Pavilion this weekend as the popular Dubs event returns to Bexhill.

Last year, the family-friendly occasion attracted around 5,000 people – and organisers are expecting this year’s event to be even bigger.

The event, on Saturday (August 10), is free to attend and there will be an array of VW Campers and classic/custom VW cars for people to admire and enjoy.

As well as traders, food and drink, there will also be live music to entertain the crowds, starting with Nick Hollywood. The Brighton-based musician, designer, DJ, radio presenter and head honcho at Freshly Squeezed Music will take over the stage from 12noon to 5pm.

Memorably described as “the Godfather of Electro Swing” by The Daily Telegraph, Nick founded the independent label and music publishing company in 2005.

Nick has DJed in Russia, Poland, Greece, Spain, Holland, France and at UK events such as Dance Village, Shangri-La and Lost Vagueness at Glastonbury, Bestival, the Brighton Festival, and Glyndebourne.

From 5pm to 6pm, King Size Slim will take to the stage. In 2005, Toby Barelli aka King Size Slim, began experimenting with a new sound.

Having spent the previous four years touring and recording with TwoTone pioneers The Selecter along with other Ska and Reggae luminaries, the sound was always going to be rhythm led and heavy on the bass.

The trademarks of that sound emanate from a road-beaten Resophonic guitar, a powerful and direct vocal style and a peculiar rhythm section of double bass and a duo of percussionists.

To finish off the day, there will be a free sunset screening of the 2018 film Bumblebee, starring John Cena and Hailee Steinfeld. Guests should wrap up warm and bring something to sit on ready for the start time at approximately 8.30pm.

Summer events at the DLWP are supported by McPhersons Chartered Accountants, Rocksalt on Sea and Seaspray Rooms.

Dubs at DLWP is sponsored by Combe Valley Campers and Visit 1066 Country.

For more information, visit https://www.dlwp.com/event/dubs-at-dlwp-2/ or visit the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/355572218349171/.