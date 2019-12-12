Voters will have to brave wet and windy weather in Hastings and Rother

Local people turning out to vote in today’s General Election will have to face heavy rain and winds gusting up to 46 miles an hour.

The Met Office forecast predicts a 90 percent chance of heavy rain from 9am - 6pm. The rain is expected to ease a little by 7pm, but heavy showers are still expected right up to the close of polling. It will feel cold in the wind.

Overnight it will stay breezy with scattered, locally heavy, showers. These showers should ease through the early hours leaving most places dry by dawn. Minimum temperature 5 °C.

Friday should be mostly dry and cloudy but windy with a risk of coastal gales. Again it will feel cold in the wind. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

The weekend is expected to stay unsettled with showers and longer spells of rain at times. It will be windy with a risk of gales and feel cold.

