Warning after disposable barbecues cause six bin fires at Camber Sands

Six bin fires at Camber Sands since last Friday have been caused by people putting disposable barbecues in the bin containers on site at the popular beach, according to Rother District Council.

The issue has seen the fire service called out on each occasion.

Disposable barbecues are not permitted on the beach and must not be disposed of in litter bins, the council added.

Bin fires at Camber have been caused by people putting disposable barbecues in the bin containers. Picture: Rother District Council SUS-210616-163422001

