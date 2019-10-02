Watch as St Leonards is lit up by mysterious bright light

A mysterious bright light lit up the skies above St Leonards last night but nobody seems to know why.

Allyson Breeds filmed the incident while looking west from her house in Ore at approximately 10pm on Tuesday (October 1).

St Leonards was lit up by a mysterious light last night. Picture: Allyson Breeds

Unsure what had caused it, she posted the video to the Hastings and Area, Past and Present Facebook group asking if others knew of its origin, even asking whether aliens were among us.

A number of other users confirmed they had seen the bright lights, which lasted for approximately four to five minutes. In the video, the bright lights appear for a few seconds, disappear completely, before reappearing.

One observer, who said she saw the lights in Three Oaks, said it looked like it was coming from The Ridge/Westfield direction.

A spokesman for East Sussex Fire said firefighters were only called to one incident in the area last night - at 10.02pm to Chowns Hill, just off The Ridge.

The spokesman said they were called to reports of a fire in the open but upon arrival crews could not find a fire and the report was classed as a 'false alarm'.

It is not clear if the two incidents are linked.

Back on Facebook, a number of commentators wondered if the light was caused by a recovery vehicle's flashing lights reflecting off the low clouds. Another thought it may have been coming from the substation on The Ridge while others thought it could have been fireworks.

What do you think caused it? Email stephen.wynn-davies@jpimedia.co.uk

Video from Allyson Breeds