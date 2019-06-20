Watch the shocking moment cyclist performs a 'wheelie' into oncoming traffic on Sussex dual carriageway

Footage captured on a dashboard camera shows the moment a teenager dangerously cycles into oncoming traffic.

The video shows a boy, who is not wearing a helmet, performing a wheelie and cycling down the middle of North Street in Worthing.

The cyclist going the wrong way on the dual carriageway

Several cars were forced to stop on the town centre dual carriageway to avoid the cyclist, as a friend watches on from the central reservation.

It was captured at around 2pm on Sunday, June 9.

Sussex Police issued a statement warning all road users to behave safely: "While we cannot comment without knowing the full circumstances, we would advise all road users to abide by the Highway Code – not just for their own safety, but for the safety of others too."