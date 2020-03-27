Week one: Keep moving exercises with Ryan Keats

A sports therapist is helping the county to keep moving, healthy and positive during the coronavirus lockdown.

Ryan Keats, who lives and works in Eastbourne, is calling on people to keep active and offering a weekly video, which will be posted on this website.

Ryan said, “It’s really important to keep moving and to avoid sitting down for long periods throughout the day.

“My videos aim to help people with their posture and improve function.”

The video, which provides simple and easy exercises, will be posted on the website weekly.

Anyone with any questions can contact Ryan by emailing sportstherapy@backblog.co.uk.