Wet and miserable weather this weekend in Hastings and Rother with Yellow Warning for wind

A wet start to the day in our area with more rain to come across the weekend and a Yellow Warning for high wind in place.

Cloudy with outbreaks of rain, some heavy, through the morning, then after a dry spell late afternoon there will be another band of heavy rain coming in from 5pm and continuing to 10am.

Saturday is looking to be a wash-out with wide-spread heavy rain through most of the day and gale force winds gusting to 63mph along the coast.

Sunday is looking like the better day with some brighter spells but there will still be bands of rain throughout the day.

The unsettled weather continues into Monday but it is expected to become drier from Tuesday.

